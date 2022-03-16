Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.73.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

