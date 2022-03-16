Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 343 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Elastic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

