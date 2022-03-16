Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 139,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

