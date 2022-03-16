Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.
In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ELAN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 139,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
