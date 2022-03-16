Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,467 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

