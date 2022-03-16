Edmp Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

