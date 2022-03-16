Edmp Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

