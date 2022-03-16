Edmp Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

