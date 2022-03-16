Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,598. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.