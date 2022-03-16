Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,128. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

