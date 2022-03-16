Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DEA remained flat at $$20.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 44,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.