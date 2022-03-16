Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $411,474.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 664,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,181. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

