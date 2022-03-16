Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

