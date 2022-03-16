Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 53000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$17.35 million and a PE ratio of 61.67.

In other news, Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

