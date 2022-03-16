Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $641.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

