Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.03 and last traded at $130.16. Approximately 9,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 334,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.10.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 121,380 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.