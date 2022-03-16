E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Berenberg Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.85 ($11.92) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.