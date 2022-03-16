Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DX stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

