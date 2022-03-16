Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DX stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $20.51.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 45.22%.
About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.