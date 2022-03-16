Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.