Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

