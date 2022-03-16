Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.56

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.56 and last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 7347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and sold 15,236 shares worth $1,585,264.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

