Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.