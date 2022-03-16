Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NAPA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $2,463,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

