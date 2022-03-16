DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00069725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

