Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.1 days.

DRETF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

DRETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

