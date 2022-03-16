Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.1 days.
DRETF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.70.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.