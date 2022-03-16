Dover (NYSE:DOV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2022 on productivity and cost initiatives. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $8.45 and $8.65 for 2022. TIt is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. Strong growth in pumps and process solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses is aiding the company. Dover will gain from product digitization, e-commerce, new product development, buyouts, inorganic investment in core business platforms as well as cost-reductions. However, input cost inflation, Omicron variant-led absenteeism, supply chain challenges and labor constraints will continue to hurt margin.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Dover stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a one year low of $132.46 and a one year high of $184.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

