DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

