DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $14.78.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
