Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 127.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE DII.B opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.89. The stock has a market cap of C$314.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$9.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

