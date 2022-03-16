Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 659,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $70,192,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,653,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,257. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

