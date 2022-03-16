Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.61.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $214.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.