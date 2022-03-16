Dollar General (DG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General stock opened at $214.25 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average is $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.61.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.