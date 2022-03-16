Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 111,917 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $38.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Docebo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

