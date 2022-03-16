DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Lowered to 190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 215.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.78.

DNBBY stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

