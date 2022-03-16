Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stake Raised by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

JPIN stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

