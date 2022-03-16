Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58. Diversey has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.