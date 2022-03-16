Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
Shares of Diversey stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58. Diversey has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.
Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
