Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.