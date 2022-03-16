Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.