Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $548,061.40

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $548,061.40 and $660.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00225788 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

