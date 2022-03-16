DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.