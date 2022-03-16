DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $147.39.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
