Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

