DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

DMAC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.