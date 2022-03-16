DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
DMAC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
