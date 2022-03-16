Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

