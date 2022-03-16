Des Produits Nestle S. Societe Buys 3,141,361 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,689. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.
About Axcella Health (Get Rating)
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
