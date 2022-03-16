DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNZOY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 384,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DENSO has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.