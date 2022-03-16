Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $7,217,052.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $388.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

