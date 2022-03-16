DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1,299.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010307 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009491 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,651,074 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.