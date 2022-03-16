DDH1 Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:DDH)

DDH1 Ltd (ASX:DDH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0251 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

