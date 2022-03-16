DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DatChat during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DatChat during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,067. DatChat has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

