Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Tops $275,997.50

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $275,997.50 and $2,259.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,152,845 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

