DA Davidson Trims HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Target Price to $6.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.49% from the stock’s current price.

HYRE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

