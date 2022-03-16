Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

