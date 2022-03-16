CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to post sales of $270.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $295.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 79,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,783. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $465.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

